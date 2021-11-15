Councillors change mind on houses

REVISED plans for three new houses in Henley have been supported by the town council.

Palatine Homes, of Beaconsfield, wants to redevelop a site in Rotherfield Road after demolishing the existing house.

In August, the town council recommended permission was refused, saying it would be overdevelopment of the site.

In the new plans, a detached garage has been removed, the size of an internal garage has been reduced and trees on the site would be protected.

Jon Furneaux, of Palatine Homes, said: “The revised plans have been prepared after listening to what the council and residents had to say. All the changes requested have been made, so we hope we have addressed everything.”

Arboricultural consultant Glen Harding, of GHA Trees, said: “The proposed scheme does not require the removal of any of the trees on site, or of trees within nearby adjacent sites, so the landscape character of the site would be unaffected.”

Councillor Ken Arlett said: “I think it looks a lot better and it’s a win-win for the residents and the council and for the developer.”

Dan Sharp, who lives in Rotherfield Road, said: “We believe the three detached houses are in keeping with the character of the road.

“We would like to see restrictions placed upon parking in the road during the construction to minimise disruption for residents.

“The house opposite has recently had planning approved for demolition and a significant new development. Hence, anything the developers can do to minimise the impact to residents would be greatly appreciated.”

Meanwhile, the committee opposed plans to extend a house in Deanfield Road saying it would be overdevelopment.

Tony and Jennifer Conway-Hughes want to build a first-floor extension and widen their driveway.

Mike Boccaccini, who also lives in Deanfield Road, said: “We are concerned about a loss of privacy because the proposed gable window would overlook our property.”

The Henley Society, a conservation group, said: “We are concerned about the intensification of development in this area and about the loss to Henley of medium-sized homes that results from conversions such as this.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by November 25.