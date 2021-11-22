Monday, 22 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New home and garage

A FOUR-bedroom house could be built behind an existing property in Peppard.

Acorn Homes, of Oxford, has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for planning permission for the two-storey home and a separate garage in Gallowstree Road.

A decision is due to be made by January 4. 

Meanwhile, a resident of Springwood Lane has applied to install 16 solar panels. 

The photovoltaic cells, 
measuring 1.9m by 0.9m, would be on sloping land behind the property.

A decision is due by December 23.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33