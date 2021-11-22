New home and garage

A FOUR-bedroom house could be built behind an existing property in Peppard.

Acorn Homes, of Oxford, has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for planning permission for the two-storey home and a separate garage in Gallowstree Road.

A decision is due to be made by January 4.

Meanwhile, a resident of Springwood Lane has applied to install 16 solar panels.

The photovoltaic cells,

measuring 1.9m by 0.9m, would be on sloping land behind the property.

A decision is due by December 23.