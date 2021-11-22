Gritters at the ready

Coroner criticises care home where 93-year-old woman died five days after falling out of bed
THE family of an elderly woman who died five days ... [more]
Monday, 22 November 2021
THE national shortage of lorry drivers should not affect the gritting of Oxfordshire’s roads this winter.
Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, says it has a full complement of more than 50 drivers, including back-up crews, for when freezing weather strikes.
An extra 15 drivers were trained last year in case crews were forced to self-isolate because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The crews are based at three depots, including one at Woodcote.
22 November 2021
