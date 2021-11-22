Monday, 22 November 2021

Gritters at the ready

THE national shortage of lorry drivers should not affect the gritting of Oxfordshire’s roads this winter.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, says it has a full complement of more than 50 drivers, including back-up crews, for when freezing weather strikes.

An extra 15 drivers were trained last year in case crews were forced to self-isolate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The crews are based at three depots, including one at Woodcote.

