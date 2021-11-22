Gritters at the ready

THE national shortage of lorry drivers should not affect the gritting of Oxfordshire’s roads this winter.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, says it has a full complement of more than 50 drivers, including back-up crews, for when freezing weather strikes.

An extra 15 drivers were trained last year in case crews were forced to self-isolate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The crews are based at three depots, including one at Woodcote.