Gully delayed

THE installation of a gully to prevent flooding in Sonning Common has been delayed.

The work in Widmore Lane was due to take place this month but has now been put back to January.

 David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said: “The date keeps moving back and back and I’m not happy about that.”

The county council cleared the drains earlier this year.

