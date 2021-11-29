Gully delayed

Residents fear for future of pub after sale
A PUB in Wargrave has been sold but there are ... [more]
Monday, 29 November 2021
THE installation of a gully to prevent flooding in Sonning Common has been delayed.
The work in Widmore Lane was due to take place this month but has now been put back to January.
David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said: “The date keeps moving back and back and I’m not happy about that.”
The county council cleared the drains earlier this year.
29 November 2021
More News:
Concern at lack of planning for new recreation ground
THE clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council is ... [more]
POLL: Have your say