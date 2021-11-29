House probe

Residents fear for future of pub after sale
A PUB in Wargrave has been sold but there are ... [more]
AN enforcement investigating has been launched into a house in Henley where the ground level was allegedly raised without planning permission.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is also investigating the erection of a car port at the property in Mount View that allegedly doesn’t comply with permitted development rights.
