Grant to help council reduce energy use

HENLEY Town Council has been awarded a grant to investigate ways to reduce energy consumption and generate renewable energy at six of its buildings.

The £29,600 grant from the Rural Community Energy Fund will be used to explore green energy options to be implemented at the town hall in Market Place, King’s Arms Barn, the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place, Brunner Hall in Greys Road, Jubilee Park and the Leichlingen Pavilion in Mill Meadows.

The council says it wants to explore all possible opportunities to decarbonise heat and power consumption as this would also reduce its running costs and free up funds for other projects.

Switching to renewable energy at the six sites would also reduce the demand on the electricity grid as well as protect the council from rising fuel costs.

Avieco, a London consultant. has been appointed to undertake a study and will present the council with recommendations early next year.

An initial survey pointed out opportunities for the sites, including solar photovoltaic cells, air and ground source heat pumps, solar thermal, biomass, insulation, draft exclusion, pipework insulation, heat emitter upgrades, efficient lighting and energy management.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “This funding will allow us to review detailed, credible options for decarbonising council buildings.

“This study offers us the potential to transform our energy consumption.

“Projects like these are a direct result of our decision to declare a climate emergency in 2020 and we would like to thank the Rural Community Energy Fund for this opportunity.”

Tony Hoskins, who chairs the council’s climate emergency working group, said: “This funding can help us along the path to a brighter, decarbonised future for the town council.

“We know that heating contributes to around a quarter of all emissions in this country.

“These buildings are large and well used, so if energy use were decarbonised, it would make a real difference.

“The working group’s approach is all about action and engagement and I’m delighted to see some action here. I eagerly await the study’s recommendations.”