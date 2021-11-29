Investments still paying despite pandemic

HENLEY Town Council’s investment portfolio is still healthy despite the financial uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council is expecting an income of around £132,000 from the current financial year, which is about £18,000 less than last year.

However, its investment managers have reassured councillors this was good considering the pandemic, which caused inflation in bonds such as property, gold and oil with many companies going into administration.

Nick McGregor, who manages the Redmayne Bentley portfolio, and Charles Heaton, who manages the Investec portfolio, spoke at a meeting of the town council’s finance strategy and management committee.

In the 12 months to September this year, the Redmayne Bentley portfolio produced a return of 10 per cent and the Investec portfolio produced a return of 17 per cent.

Mr McGregor said that changing the risk of the Redmayne Bentley portfolio from “low to medium” to “medium” would make it more versatile and “broaden” what he could do. The Investec portfolio is already operating at medium risk.

Councillors agreed to reduce its Environmental, Societal and Governance metric to comply with the council’s commitment to ethical investments. Last year, the council reduced its holdings in the tobacco, oil and gas industries in line with its decision in 2019 to declare a climate emergency.

Councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the committee, said: “It would send a clear signal that the movement towards more ethical investments is being achieved by the town council. Hopefully, this can be reduced even more in the future.”

Liz Jones, the council’s accountant, said: “We’ve been consciously investing in renewable energy companies such as SSE and Hydrogen One. We’re not just coming out of the bad ones, we’re investing in good ones too.”