Group hit by loss of members

A SOCIAL group in Charvil is in danger of being disbanded.

The Charvil Village Society has only five members after people stopped participating because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jane Hartley, a member of the group, is urging more residents to join.

She said: “We currently have five members but we need more otherwise the society will close for good.

“Since lockdown was lifted there have been fewer volunteers available to help run events in the village as there are concerns about spreading covid-19.

“We would really welcome ideas on social events to bring the community together after the forced isolation of the pandemic.

“We would love to plan something to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year.”

The society, which was established more than 20 years ago, raises money for charities such as Twyford day centre, Daisy’s Dream, Sue Ryder and the Woodley Foodbank Volunteer Drivers.

It also organises social events such as regular quiz nights, New Year’s Day walks and senior citizens’ tea parties.

Members also landscaped a roundabout in Park Lane and regularly maintain it.

For more information or to join, email charvilvillage

society@outlook.com