Fears for trees if new four-bedroom house is approved

PLANS for a new four-bedroom house in Henley have been opposed by town councillors.

The Spiers family want to develop a piece of land adjacent to Haywards Close.

Montague Estates was granted permission for a house on the plot in 2011 but did not go ahead with it and the consent expired.

Members of the town council’s planning committee were concerned about the impact the development would have on trees at the site as well as a plan to reroute a footpath.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said he had visited the site and added: “I think allowing this development would be too much. It’s completely wrong and overdevelopment.”

The Henley Society, a conservation group, has objected, saying: “The original developer of Haywards Close clearly regarded the site unsuitable for an additional house. We consider this proposal to be overdevelopment and out of character with neighbouring houses and with the adjoining recreation ground.”

Anne Buckingham, of Gainsborough Hill, said: “The proposed house is too large and out of character with surrounding properties.”

She said the path ran through the middle of the site and had provided public access between Haywards Close and Makins recreation ground for at least 26 years.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by December 27.