Monday, 06 December 2021

Troublesome switch for town manager

NEW Henley town manager Craig Buckby is  settling into his predecessor Helen Barnett’s shoes... almost
literally.

At a meeting of the town council’s town and community committee on Tuesday, a police officer from the local neighbourhood team gave councillors a report.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward then asked her how best the council could stay in touch.

The officer said she used to speak to Helen and it would be helpful for her to be able to do something similar with another member of the council team.

Mr Jacklin-Edward then introduced Mr Buckby as “the new Helen”. 

The policewoman responded: “Fantastic, it would be nice to go for a coffee with you then, Helen.”

