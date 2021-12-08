Mayoral Christmas, everybody

ABOUT 80 people attended the Mayor of Henley’s Christmas party for the elderly at the town hall.

Mayor Sarah Miller welcomed her guests to the Queen Elizabeth II Hall, where round tables were set with red and green tablecloths and decorated with candles and crackers.

She said: “It’s just wonderful to welcome you all here today.

“I’m so glad you could all make it — it has been a rough 18 months but it’s so nice that you could all come and enjoy this lunch with us.”

Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley with Remenham, said grace. The guests were served tea, coffee, sherry, different kinds of sandwiches, sausage rolls and pork pies as well as mince pies, brownies and macaroons. The food was prepared by caterer Time for Tea Vintage and served by Cllr Miller and fellow town councillors including Kellie Hinton, David Eggleton, Ken Arlett, Donna Crook and Stefan Gawrysiak.

Some of the councillors and guests wore festive hats and dresses. After the lunch, pupils from Rupert House School entertained the guests with carols, dancing and music played on the violin and the piano.

They sang seasonal songs including We Wish You a Merry Christmas as well as A Whole New World from Aladdin, Fix You by Coldplay and Let’s Go Fly a Kite from Mary Poppins.

The guests sang along and clapped.

Marlene Minihold, who was attending the event for the first time, said: “I’m absolutely loving it. I’ve never been before and didn’t know something like this could happen in Henley.

“It’s great and I’m thoroughly enjoying it. Everyone has been so kind and has done amazing work for us today.

“The children were great and I would have loved to give all of them a cuddle and say how good they were at singing for us — I’ve loved every minute.”

May Branwood said: “It’s lovely to come every year because you meet all sorts of different people. We really missed it a lot last year and it’s so good to be here now.”

Jean Eastwood, 98, said: “I recognise a few people here today and it feels great to be invited. Being in this hall brings back so many memories as I was a member of Henley Choral Society and used to spend so much time here.”

Chris Ambrose, who was attending with his wife Annette, said: “It’s an amazing event and I was really looking forward to a glass of wine and to hearing the children singing.”

Two games of bingo were led by Cllr Miller with the help of Cllr Arlett.

Father Christmas, who bore an uncanny resemblance to Cllr Eggleton, made an appearance and gave out chocolate and posed for pictures with guests. There was also a performance by Mike Hurst, a member of the original Springfields.

He played the guitar and sang Hey Goodlookin’ by Hank Williams, Buddy Holly’s Peggy Sue and I’m a Believer by Neil Diamond. Guests sang along and some stood up to dance.

Mr Hurst, who lives near Nettlebed, said: “You have been a great audience, thank you all for coming and thanks to Sarah for inviting me.”

The event concluded with a raffle with prizes including luxury Waitrose and Tesco hampers, tickets for the Cinderella pantomime at the Kenton Theatre and bottles of spirits.