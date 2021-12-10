Builders have blocked off my ‘fire exit’ for disabled

A HAIRDRESSER in Henley has complained that his unofficial fire exit for disabled clients has been blocked off by builders.

Bruno Giamattei, who runs Marc Antoni in Hart Street, said he was shocked when large pieces of timber were erected outside the salon’s back door and window and set in concrete.

The work to create screening was done by builders at the neighbouring property on the corner of Bell Street, which is to become a branch of the restaurant chain Côte Brasserie.

An area behind the businesses owned by the restaurant is being turned into a covered courtyard with fitted seats.

Mr Giamattei, who lives above the salon, said he had never used the area but would do so if there was an emergency.

He said: “I have no other way out of the building. A fire chief came out and said that my back door was not a fire exit but my official fire exit is upstairs and I do have disabled clients.

“Obviously it’s the restaurant’s land and I’d only use it in an emergency but now we’re blocked in.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has granted planning permission for the courtyard work.

Timber screening will be built in front of the salon door and window.

In a planning and design statement, development consultancy Pegasus group said: “Access to the rear courtyard is possible via a door to the rear of No 5 Hart Street [the salon].

“However, this property has no rights of access over the site, including for a fire escape, and therefore this door does not serve a purpose.”

The back door and window are part of the salon’s staff room, which was created as part of an extension built 26 years ago.

Mr Giamattei said: “My employees are now worried it will feel like a prison cell as all the light is going to be blocked out. I think it violates my right to light and I’m not happy about it.”

In its statement, Pegasus Group said: “The proposed fixed screening against the rear of No 5 will not result in the harmful loss of light nor detract from the function of this property. This is because the rear window serves as a storage room for the hairdressers, not a habitable room, and the door is not afforded rights through to the application site.

“The erection of the screen along the rear of No 5 Hart Street is appropriate as it will enclose the external dining area, add visual interest to a former blank façade and separate this neighbouring property.”

Mr Giamattei, who has been running the salon since 1984 when his father Bruno Giamattei Snr bought it, also fears the cost of his insurance will increase.

He said: “I now have to redo my insurance because there’s no door at the back and I have no access to my roof either.

“If I have any brick damage I can’t get to it and I can’t manage my window. There’s no longer access to the roof to manage my air conditioning units. I would need scaffolding out the front, which would cost thousands.

“This has also decreased the value of my property but increased the value of theirs by making a courtyard.”

Mr Giamattei said he had had to put up with the noise from the work and the builders damaged an internal wall of the salon. He said: “They smashed through the wall by the stairs. I am not sure how they managed that because they had to come through red brick and breeze block.

“It has since been replastered and I stayed amicable. However, when I tried to speak to them about what they were doing they told me it was the law and to go and speak to my solicitor.

“There’s no reasoning with them. I put up with the drilling and banging and then they come through my wall and I don’t say anything.

“Now I want to do something but I feel that, coming out of covid and the debt I’ve accumulated, I don’t have the funds to take them on.”

A spokesman for the district council said: “Our planning team have confirmed that the concern over access and light is a private matter between the landowners.

“During the course of the planning application, we were not advised of this issue.

“However, the owner of the courtyard area can undertake such works which appear to be permitted development and are therefore outside the council’s control.”

Côte Brasserie did not respond to requests for comment.