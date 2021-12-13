MP attends first tree planting at village’s new community orchard

THERESA MAY helped out when volunteers planted trees at the new community orchard in Charvil.

The event took place at the Hawthorns, a piece of land near the village hall which is owned by Wokingham Borough Council, to mark the start of National Tree Week. The 20 volunteers planted six vintage apple trees and plan to put in another 24.

The trees were paid for by villagers in order to give the community a sense of ownership of the orchard.

Mrs May, the MP for Maidenhead and former prime minister, said the orchard was good for the community and welcomed the involvement of children.

She said: “I was looking at the plans at the village fete in the summer so it’s great to see the trees now going into the ground — we need trees. I hope there’s going to be continued interest from the community.”

Volunteer Ann-Marie O’Riordan, of East Park Farm Drive, said: “It’s a great initiative. We wanted to get involved because we need to do things to help the environment. We are big gardeners at home.” The apple varieties include Orleans Renette, a French green apple propagated in the 18th century, Beauty of Bath, which was propagated in 1864 by George Cooling, and Winston, a hardy red fruit formerly known as Winter King but renamed in 1945 after Winston Churchill.