Monday, 13 December 2021

Plan for new entry gates

NEW gates could be installed at a house in Peppard.

Juliette Lambert, of Stoke Row Road, has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission for gates 6m back from the road.

She says the existing access is narrow, partly overgrown and extremely muddy, which makes it hazardous with extremely poor visibility from the right due to a bend in the road.

The new gates would be installed at another access point further along the property. A new hedge would be planted and a wire fence erected 3m from the road.

A decision is due to be made by January 28.

