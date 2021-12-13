Monday, 13 December 2021

Tax increase

READING Borough Council is planning to raise raise council tax by three per cent from April 1.

The proposed increase, which would include one per cent specifically for adult social care, is due to be discussed by councillors on Monday.

The council says its provisional budget aims to protect frontline services while investing in better facilities and continuing to absorb additional costs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

