Planning shake-up to help clear backlog

MINOR breaches of planning rules will no longer be enforced by South Oxfordshire District Council.

The council has brought in a new policy because officers do not have time to deal with the backlog of cases which has built up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Opposition councillors claim this will give the green light to rule breaches.

Reports of breaches of planning rules, usually involving building work taking place without or contrary to permission, are received by the council’s planning enforcement staff.

Previously they would not close the case until the breach had been reversed or remedied, including by enforcement action, but now minor cases will be dropped without remedy.

The council says it will prioritise cases with the greatest planning harm and only intervene when it is deemed proportional and necessary.

It will also no longer give updates to people who report a planning breach until the case has been closed.

The seriousness of a breach will be judged on a new harm assessment points system and no action will be taken in cases with four points or fewer.

The points system includes two if there are highway safety issues, two if there is widespread harm and three if a listed building is involved.

In a report to councillors, head of planning Emma Turner says: “The current approach is resource-intensive and, along with the impact from the recent pandemic, we are not able to manage the workload.

“During the first lockdown we limited site visits which reduced our ability to progress case investigations but the development industry and residents did not stop breaching planning or reporting alleged breaches.

“Assessment has been undertaken on the triage and prioritising of cases and the amount of time spent on issues that have little impact and are considered not to cause unacceptable planning harm.

“Historically, when the council considered an alleged breach of planning, the case was not closed until the site had been visited and the breach remedied. This resulted in the enforcement team continuing to use resources to pursue minor breaches of planning that were not causing harm to public amenity and/or interest.

“The new approach will use a set of scored planning criteria to rate the impact a planning breach is having and if it doesn’t reach the threshold it will be closed and the informant advised of the outcome.

“Only cases that are considered to have the potential for planning harm will be allocated to an officer for a site visit and further investigation.”

David Bartholomew, Conservative councillor for Sonning Common, told a meeting of the council’s scrutiny committee: “It seems to me that the workload problems are taking priority over proper procedures.

“The new triage system, where breaches are assessed in terms of how bad they are and not very bad breaches are ignored, when the word’s out about that, it’s going to be a green light for bending the rules. Any minor infringements are just not going to be addressed.

“Planning enforcement have made it very clear that providing updates is rather irritating and time consuming and that they work for the council and not for residents or parish councils.

“My view is that the council works for residents and parish councils, therefore planning enforcement does as well. That has gone down very, very badly with parish councils. It’s seen as a secretive approach and they don’t understand why they’re going to be kept in the dark. They’re being asked to be the eyes and ears of the council but not be told what is happening.”

Councillor Caroline Newton, speaking on behalf of the Conservative group on the council, said: “This change of policy opens the door to those who try to take the mickey, who now know they will get away with pushing their extension out a few feet further or higher and that there’s little likelihood of planning conditions being enforced.

“It makes a mockery of the hard work parish councils do to scrutinise planning applications in their patches and of residents who assume the planning authority will protect them from the impact of their neighbours’ developments.”

David Woodward, chairman of Eye and Dunsden Parish Council said: “There is a massive failure of the planning enforcement system currently, it’s in an untenable condition because of the huge backlog. Clearly something has to be done to rectify the system.

“The question is how do you find a way to pour more money in and recruit more case officers or do you develop some alternative system as they have done?

“People are already breaking rules because they know the system is broken. A major breach is more important than a minor breach so if this new system allows them to tackle more major breaches then that’s a good thing.

“But it seems they may be setting the bar too low. We need more information and a clear explanation of why it’s not possible to invest more in the system as it is.

“But any criticism from opposition councillors should be backed up by an alternative plan.”

Anne-Marie Simpson, Liberal Democrat cabinet member for planning, said the council was in the top four per cent of councils nationally in dealing with planning breaches.

She said: “We spend more than average on enforcement and put more time into it than other councils.

“This positive message has got lost over time as the backlog of cases built up and in some specific parishes local misunderstandings over what enforcement can and can’t do has led to anger and frustration and, in some cases, has led to individual councillors questioning the integrity of the planning

system.

“Updates may be shared with district councillors when it is relevant and required as part of the council but not routinely or in detail with town and parish councils.”

The policy was passed unanimously by the council’s cabinet and it will be reviewed after a year.