Council struggling with enforcement calls for review

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council has called for a national review of planning enforcement after struggling to keep up with cases.

As the Standard reported last week, it has already agreed to no longer enforce minor breaches of planning rules due to a backlog of cases following the coronavirus pandemic.

Now it is to write to Michael Gove, Secretary for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, asking for a forthcoming planning review to include the issue of enforcement.

Councillor Elizabeth Gillespie said: “It’s a nonsense that we don’t have statutory funding for our enforcement team.

“They do a hugely stressful job and need more financial support, more staff.”

Leigh Rawlins, who represents Sonning Common said: “When it comes to planning, the public has lost confidence in the system.”

He claimed the system was loaded in favour of developers wanting to make a profit and the enforcement system had “gone the same lax way too”.

Ian White, a Conservative who proposed the motion as chairman of the council’s scrutiny committee said: “We all know there is shortcomings with current enforcement. We should ask the Secretary of State to consider planning enforcement, which is important but often forgotten, and look at areas where other approaches are taken, like Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

The council voted unaminously to send the letter.