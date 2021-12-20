Councillors awarded right to parental leave with allowance

MEMBERS of South Oxfordshire District Council can now take “paid” parental leave.

Councillors will be able to take six weeks’ leave, during which they will continue to receive their allowance, and can ask for this to be extended to 52 weeks.

They are volunteers but are paid allowances to compensate them for the time and money expended on the role.

Councillors approved the new parental leave policy only a month after agreeing to raise their allowances by seven per cent from £5,186 a year to £5,585.

They said this would help increase the diversity of the council and ensure that not only older, retired people were able to join.

Councillor Maggie Filipova

-Rivers, who represents Goring for the Liberal Democrats, proposed the motion on behalf of the ruling coalition’s cabinet.

She told the meeting: “Local government isn’t the most diverse of places in terms of age, race, gender, abilities, sexuality and socio-economic status. If you look around the chamber you will see that we have no councillors in their twenties and only three of us in our thirties.

“Nationally, the average age of councillors in 2018 was 59 and it’s much worse for shire districts.

“We have heard in this chamber time and time again about the sacrifices parents and carers of young children make, especially mothers, to be here and to take part.

“This policy is a small change and arguably will make very little change financially but it does send a powerful message.

“That message is that young people who join the council will not be penalised for deciding to grow their families, they will not be compelled to give up a role, which I’m sure they love and have given up a lot of time to fulfil and would ultimately like to return to.” Henley councillor Kellie Hinton, who seconded the motion, said: “When I got into local politics I was on my own and my daughter was eight months old and there was no one like me anywhere.

“I think I’m one of the youngest in this room. I’m certainly the only one with pink hair, so I’d just like to see a few more colours, a few more ages, a few people younger than me that haven’t got kids yet.”

The new policy means some councillors will continue to receive special responsibility allowances while on parental leave, regardless of how long they have had that responsibility.

The responsibility allowance is on top of the basic allowance if, for example, the councillor has a cabinet position, chairs a committee or leads the main opposition group.

David Bartholomew, who represents Sonning Common for the opposition Conservatives, said that while he agreed with those on parental leave receiving the basic allowance, they should not receive the special responsibility allowance as well.

He said: “This motion tries to treat councillors like employees. If a councillor loses an election they don’t get redundancy pay; we are not treated as employees.

“If you’re an ordinary councillor you can lose your special responsibility allowance overnight, there is no guarantee of income, so I can’t understand why someone off on parental leave would retain their special responsibility allowance.”

Cllr Filipova-Rivers said: “From a financial perspective, I think holding by-elections is much more expensive than paying that six months’ special responsibility allowance.

“When you take a cabinet role there is a sacrifice of losing opportunity in other places where you could be gaining income.

“Losing that income would make things quite hard and would feel like you’re being penalised for making a life choice that we should all support, continuing humanity.”