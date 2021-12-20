Where and when to discard your tree

HENLEY Town Council will be offering its usual Christmas tree shredding service next month.

Its parks service staff will be in Mill Meadows on Saturday, January 8 from 10am to 12.30pm.

The cost for shredding is £2 per tree with the proceeds going to Henley in Bloom.

Councillor David Eggleton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said: “Last year we raised more than £1,000, which went back into the town.”

If you need help getting your tree to Mill Meadows, call Cllr Eggleton on 07836 202508. Collection costs £5, which includes shredding.

Customers of South Oxfordshire District Council’s garden waste service can put out their Christmas trees for collection and composting with their brown bins.

All residents can drop off real Christmas trees at the following locations:

Henley — Toad Hall garden centre, Marlow Road — until January 8.

Ewelme — car park adjacent to the recreation area in Common Road, The Street — until January 12.

Goring — Gardiner recreation ground and Rectory Garden — until January 14.

Goring Heath – parish hall car park, Whitchurch Hill — until January 14.

Brightwell — Root One, High Road, Wallingford — until January 8.

Christmas Common – The Tree Barn, Greenfield Farm, Christmas Common — until January 8.

Last year, the council collected 3,390 Christmas trees weighing a total of more than 76 tonnes. The trees were composted, saving almost a tonne of carbon from being emitted into the atmosphere.

• The household waste and recycling centre at Oakley Wood will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.