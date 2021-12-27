Health chiefs agree study of palliative care needs

A STUDY is to be carried out into the need for end-of-life care services in Oxfordshire following a campaign by Henley councillors.

The needs assessment study follows a motion passed by South Oxfordshire District Council, calling on the NHS Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group to properly analyse the need for palliative care beds.

The motion was proposed by Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on the council.

Diana Hedges, deputy chief executive of the commissioning group, agreed to carry out the study at a meeting of the Oxfordshire health overview and scrutiny committee.

There has been no palliative care facility in South Oxfordshire since the closure of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed two years ago until last week when two palliative care beds were introduced at Wallingford Community Hospital.

The nearest end-of-life facility to Henley is Sue Ryder’s Duchess of Kent hospice in Tilehurst but it does not always accept South Oxfordshire patients. Patients can also travel to Maidenhead or Oxford, or receive end-of-life care at home from the charity.

Councillor Gawrysiak, of Henley Residents Group, says the service needs to be closer because relatives of those receiving end-of-life care may not be able to travel and care at home doesn’t work for everybody.

He said: “We want to know why is it only now that a needs assessment of palliative care in Oxfordshire will take place, why has this never been done before? We also want to know when it’s going to happen and who will be consulted.”

The two beds at Wallingford are being provided in a partnership between the Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, the commissioning group and Sue Ryder.

Admissions will be made through the charity. The care team will include a specialist nurse, GP and advanced clinical practitioner as well as ward staff.

Oxford Health says the number of beds is based on current data but could be increased if necessary.

Cllr Gawrysiak is also concerned that the impending takeover of the clinical commissioning group by the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and West Berkshire Integrated Care System could derail the campaign.

Integrated care systems have been brought in by the Government with the aim of bringing together the organisations commissioning and providing healthcare in an area.

The integrated care system in Oxfordshire will begin in April.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “There is a danger that when this huge organisation comes in, they will become unapproachable and we won’t be able to hold them to account and the healthcare needs of Oxfordshire residents, which are different to those in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, will be put on the back burner.

“When it was just Oxfordshire you could ask questions and get answers, even though you might not like them. I’m determined that that will not happen. They must be as accountable as the old organisation and care about the local need, whether that’s Oxfordshire, South Oxfordshire or Henley.”

The district council has passed a motion asking its leader David Rouane to secure an early meeting with leaders of the integrated care system to ensure they are aware of the serious issues facing the district in terms of healthcare provision.

The council says that provision in South Oxfordshire has failed to keep up with the growth in the population and it is under pressure to approve new housing without healthcare provision being in place.

Sue Cooper, the former leader of the council who represents Benson and Crowmarsh for the Liberal Democrats, told the meeting: “Everybody is aware of the huge rate of growth of new housing we’ve had in this district and I think it’s widely accepted that the medical provision has not kept up with it.

“I met with the commissioning group earlier this year to try to get better input from them at the stage when we are planning in new areas.

“We know that the commissioning group can’t build new practices, new accommodation for GPs. I’m hopeful that the integrated care system can engage with us more and do more to plan for what we need in the future.

“Now we won’t have to negotiate with two separate commissioning groups, which is what we’ve had to do in the past, so I’m very much hoping that we can have a better and more productive relationship with these people in the future.”

Councillor Rouane said the proposed meeting was not in order to kick the organisers of the NHS but an invitation to work jointly towards better outcomes.

A commissioning group spokesman said: “We and the county council will explore the scope of any further work required for a needs assessment. There was an extensive needs assessment undertaken in 2019 on end-of-life care and we are reviewing this to determine the scope of any further work that maybe required.”