Council’s vegan-only food rule branded ‘bully boy tactics’

ALL food served at Oxfordshire County Council meetings will now be vegan.

Conservative opposition councillors said the decision was an authoritarian diktat that removed their right to freedom of choice.

But a cabinet member suggested they were behaving like fussy children.

Councillors spent 90 minutes discussing a motion supported by the Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green alliance, which runs the council, stating that food provided at council-catered events would be entirely plant-based.

The motion also said that school meals should have plant-based options on the menu at least two days per week and there should be more information for children on food choices and their impact on the environment, health and animal welfare.

Green councillor Ian Middleton, who is a vegan, proposed the motion, saying: “Avoiding meat and dairy is the single biggest way to reduce personal environmental impact.

“What we eat can change our climate impact far more than where it comes from. Cutting out animal products is far more effective than eating sustainable meat and dairy, especially when as a nation we eat twice as much as the global average.

“Doing this as a council amplifies this message and sets an example to those we represent.

“We will also ensure food is appealing and appetising to those who wouldn’t normally eat plant-based meals. This may be a revelation to some of the members who wouldn’t normally choose plant-based options.

“I am not intending to change everybody on the county council into a vegan. What we eat outside County Hall is our own business but this behavioural shift while inside these walls sends a message that we are literally putting our principles where our mouths are.”

Sonning Common Conservative councillor David Bartholomew proposed an amendment calling for a meat option to remain.

He said: “I have great respect for vegetarians and vegans — my mother was a passionate vegetarian and my wife is a vegetarian. I agreed with my wife when we started a family that we would raise our children as vegetarians until they decided otherwise.

“It’s a choice, which is why I’m so surprised that this is being pushed by Liberal Democrats, who used to believe in freedom.

“What you eat is one of the most personal choices that you can make, you’re deciding what is going into your body and you should have the right to decide that, not other people.

“Imagine for a moment if this motion was the other way round and we were putting forward a motion that only meat would be served at council meetings — there would be outrage and rightly so.

“You can’t ram veganism down someone’s throat, neither literally nor metaphorically. You need a carrot, not a stick approach, education, not militant, vicious, bully boy tactics denying people some of their most basic freedoms.”

Tim Bearder, a Lib-Dem cabinet member, said: “My friends have an adorable two-year-old who for 90 per cent of the time is as sweet as pie, until you try to serve him anything that isn’t beige. But this is because he is a two-year-old child, it is not the behaviour you’d expect of grown adults.

“All this motion asks is that at council meetings this council will set an example. If councillors don’t like it, they can pop over to the pub to enjoy any number of meaty delights.

“No one is ramming anything down Councillor Bartholomew’s throat, nor would we wish to.”

Cllr Bartholomew replied that if Cllr Bearder didn’t like choice, he could nip out for an aubergine burger.

Stefan Gawrysiak (pictured), who represents Henley Residents’ Group, said: “This amendment is perfectly reasonable.

“You’re giving options on everything else in the motion, options for schools, the fact that you are dictating I would respectfully say means you have lost the argument.

“We should have a choice and in all things a balance should be struck.”

The amendment was defeated and the council passed the motion.

Five vegan members of the public spoke at the start of the meeting in favour of the motion.