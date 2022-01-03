Cheers! Home’s an old malthouse

PART of the old Brakspear brewery which was converted into housing is for sale in Hart Street, Henley.

The Maltings is one of the town’s most historic buildings, having been an 18th century malting house and an antiques dealership and even a nightclub during its 266-year existence.

The Grade II listed building was turned into housing by a developer in 2016 to create four houses and two flats as well as office space.

The whole building has several sections including the malt kiln and malting rooms as well as more recent extensions.

It stretches back more than 65m from Hart Street. Number 6 is being marketed by Ballards estate agents, also based in Hart Street.

It combines a contemporary finish with traditional aspects, retaining many of the original features including exposed timbers and vaulted ceilings.

With underfloor heating to all rooms, the spacious accommodation offers a flexible layout.

Upon entering the property, there is a reception hall with a beautiful feature modern staircase. The ground floor has a large master bedroom with two ensuite bathrooms and two further double bedrooms with ensuites.

The first floor has an open plan living space with a

kitchen/dining room fitted with a range of built-in cupboards, drawers and appliances.

The second floor has a bedroom/study with a shower room and overlooks the open plan space below. The basement is a useful space with a large cinema room and spacious utility room with built-in appliances, including washing machine, tumble dryer and wine fridge.

The utility room has a store room and plant room.

The walled garden comprises a large patio with well-stocked flower and shrub beds.

It is enclosed on all sides by brick walls and has a southerly aspect, creating an idyllic entertaining space.

An oak staircase leads down from the kitchen into the garden. The property is entered via gated secure access and there is a parking area for three cars as well as a double garage with storage space above.

No 6 The Maltings is on the market with Ballards estate agents for £2,250,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 411055 or email

henley@ballards-uk.com