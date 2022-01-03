Large property with commanding position and views yet a stroll from station

A FIVE-BEDROOM house in Streatley is on the market.

Tierra Mia in Wallingford Road was built in 2010 by Richmond Homes, of Reading, in traditional red Michelmersh brick.

The house occupies a commanding position with views across open countryside leading to the River Thames yet is only a few minutes’ walk to the station.

Extending to about 3,593 sq ft internally, the property has a triple aspect drawing room, an open plan kitchen and family room, with separate dining and utility rooms.

The Alno-fitted kitchen has granite work surfaces and a host of built-in equipment including dishwasher, waste disposal unit and American-style fridge/freezer.

The first floor contains a large master bedroom with ensuite and dressing room, three other bedrooms and two more additional bathrooms.

On the second floor is another bedroom with ensuite bathroom, a spacious storage area and a study.

The property has underfloor heating on the ground and first floors and a rainwater harvesting system. It has a separate twin garage with remote control doors and lock.

Tierra Mia has a private drive and a wrought iron entrance gate with brick piers and railings.

Additional security measures include CCTV monitoring and a built-in alarm system. At the rear of the house, the sheltered garden faces south-west with a paved terrace and one fifth of an acre of private gardens.

Streatley is situated in a valley on the Berkshire side of the Thames between Reading and Oxford and faces Goring on the Oxfordshire side.

This was a natural crossing point of the river, set between the Berkshire Downs and Chiltern Hills, known as the Goring Gap.

The surrounding countryside is in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Tierra Mia is on the market for £1,350,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Warmingham estate agents on (01491) 874144 or email sales@warmingham.com