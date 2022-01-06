21 parking offences in one street

YORK Road in Henley has become the town’s worst road for illegal parking.

A total of 21 offences have been recorded there since November 15 following the return of civil enforcement.

Oxfordshire County Council took over responsibility for parking offences from Thames Valley Police on November 1.

For the first two weeks wardens issued only warning notices. A total of 144 were given out, 39 of which were for vehicles parked illegally in Friday Street.

From November 15 to December 30, a total of 158 fines ranging from £50 to £70 were handed out with York Road having the highest number of offences.

The most common fine is for parking in a restricted street during prescribed hours for which 110 were issued in the two weeks before Christmas.

Tickets and fines in towns and villages in South Oxfordshire are now enforced by Conduent Public Sector, a contractor for the council, which is the highways authority.

Councillor Tim Bearder, cabinet member for highways, said: “We have been struck by how much positive feedback we have received.

“People are pleased to see that something is being done about drivers breaking parking rules and the message seems to be getting through to motorists that they can’t get away with things anymore.

“Before the only way to tackle illegal parking was to call the police, which meant nothing was done because, quite understandably, our police officers have serious crimes to tackle.”