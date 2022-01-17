Council approves new logo

SONNING Common Parish Council has a new logo.

The dark green ellipse is designed to reflect the council’s core qualities, such as caring, trustworthiness and dependability.

It was created by Kevin Taplin, creative director and founder of Reading brand agency TenSevenNine, who lives in the village and designs Sonning Common magazine.

He also produced related logos for the council’s two committees — light blue with an orange bird for the village centre and environment committee and green with an orange leaf for the parks and recreation committee.

Councillor Jonny Bidgood, who came up with the idea of the logo, said: “It’s not just a logo, it’s branding.

“We’re trying to brand Sonning Common Parish Council with the words caring, friendly, adaptable, environmentally responsible, dependable, supportive, integrity, trustworthy and authoritative — it sums the council up quite nicely.

“Kevin has come up with this logo which on first appearance might be abstract but it’s simple and it works well.”

Councillor Carole Lewis said: “I loved his idea of having a logo that is flexible and can be used across all our activities. Our little elliptic shape can go on everything in different guises.”

Councillor Vicky Boorman said: “I like it — it’s simple but clear. I think it will be useful for us when branding things.”

Mr Taplin said: “I am a great believer in the value of good design and the effect it can have on any given audience.

“When I was approached by the parish council I felt this was an extremely worthwhile project and a fresh opportunity help it reach out to the local community in a positive and engaging way.

“The process itself was relatively quick, only a matter weeks from initial concepts to approval of the approved logo.

“After an initial briefing session, I presented various branding options. The next stage was to present an alternative colour scheme after which the final logo gained approval.

“I tried to convey the brand values that were established with the team prior to starting the design work. We also wanted a brand identity which was adaptable across the different committees.

“Hopefully, the new branding will play some part in brightening people’s lives. That is always a good thing.”

The logo was originally pitched in dark blue but Councillor Leigh Rawlins said he was concerned about moving away from use of the dark green branding that it had established.

“If we move away from that does it start questions about changing a lot of what we’ve already done,” he said.