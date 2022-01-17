Slow support

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer ... [more]
Monday, 17 January 2022
PLANS to lower the speed limit on dozens of roads across Oxfordshire to 20mph have been supported by Sonning Common Parish Council.
Councillors voted by nine to one in favour of writing to David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, asking him to back the idea.
17 January 2022
More News:
Boatyard owner cries foul over refusal of expansion
A BOAT enthusiast has criticised a decision to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say