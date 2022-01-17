Monday, 17 January 2022

Slow support

PLANS to lower the speed limit on dozens of roads across Oxfordshire to 20mph have been supported by Sonning Common Parish Council. 

Councillors voted by nine to one in favour of writing to David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, asking him to back the idea.

