Mayor tests positive

THE Mayor of Henley has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sarah Miller is isolating at her home in Reading Road and has postponed some of her duties, including a talk at St Mary’s School on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has dropped by almost 1,000 cases in the past week.

The total went from 2,199 to 1,281, a 41 per cent decrease on the previous seven days. The infection rate fell from 1,529 per 100,000 of the population to 890.

Cases in Henley fell from 128 to 99 the previous week, a 22 per cent decrease.

The totals for the other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 124; Nettlebed and Watlington 40; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 36; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 63; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 74; Emmer Green 63; Caversham Heights 47; Lower Caversham 74; Wargrave and Twyford East 32; and Sonning and Woodley North 69.