Councillor retires

A SONNING Common parish councillor has retired after 25 years.

Dirk Jones, 70, said he felt it was the right time.

The former paramedic, who lives in Kennylands Road, joined the council in 1997, about 20 years after he moved to the village.

Mr Jones said: “I had lived in the village for a long time so when I got round to the stage where I could help out I decided to join.

“I sat on every committee there is. I remember fondly the rebuilding of the youth club, setting up the CCTV from scratch, setting up the emergency generator for the village hall and the village snow patrol, which I hope someone will now carry on.”

He said his advice for anyone considering joining the council was to persevere and have a sense of humour.

Mr Jones’s service was continuous except for a few months between 2018 and 2019.

The council now has two vacancies to fill following the death of Brian Giles in October.

Councillor Stuart Howe will sit on the planning committee temporarily to ensure meetings are quorate.

If you are interested in joining, or for more information, call parish clerk Philip Collings on 0118 972 3616 or email clerk@sonning

commonparishcouncil.gov.uk