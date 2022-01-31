Monday, 31 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Meter update

Meter update

ALMOST £5,000 is to be spent on improving the parking meters in the Mill Meadows car park in Henley.

The town council’s finance strategy and management committee has approved the work to update the machines with a 4G modem to speed up internet connectivity for payments.

Drivers will no longer need to input their vehicle’s registration number when buying a ticket and card payments will become the main way to pay.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33