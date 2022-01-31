Neighbours of boatyard back redevelopment for collection

NEIGHBOURS of a boatyard in Henley are supporting plans to re-develop it in order to house a collection of vintage boats.

Graeham and Liz Sampson have lived next to the 0.5-hectare site off Wargrave Road since 2014.

The former Hobbs of Henley boatyard was bought by businessman Adam Toop more than a year ago as he wants to use it to keep almost 40 restored Thames craft in the Rose Toop Collection.

He applied for planning permission to extend the ground and first floor and raise the roof but Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, refused consent, saying the development would be “inappropriate” due to the boatyard’s being in the green belt.

Mr and Mrs Sampson, who are the nearest neighbours to the site, said any changes were important to them and after reviewing the plans they could only see the benefits.

The couple said: “We can only imagine that the proposed scheme will complement Henley and what it is known for — boating. Along with the River & Rowing Museum, this proposed scheme will simply underline this boating heritage.

“The substantial investment in the site can only be positive for the existing marine-related businesses based at the site, the various clubs and societies that will have complimentary use of the waterfront facilities and indeed the community as a whole. It will be a far more attractive working boatyard that is also home to a highly regarded vintage boat collection.”

The Sampsons said the proposed extensions were only “marginal” as the volume of buildings on the site would increase by 15 per cent.

They continued: “This should not be controversial given that the proposed changes remain below the volume of buildings that were destroyed by a fire.

“The proposed wooden

refinishing of the buildings would represent a dramatic visual improvement, far more closely aligned with the pre-fire buildings on the site and far more appropriate in the context of the riverside environment than the existing steel sheds.

“While the downstream section of the yard has historically seen large tents erected to store boats over the winter, the plans represent a far less intensive use of this section of the site.

“It will principally be a car park, though with the appropriate landscaping to ensure suitable views from the river.” The couple said they were disappointed by the council’s decision and were concerned that a planning officer appeared to believe it would be a change of use.

They said: “To date, the main barn has been used to store vessels typically owned by Hobbs, which we understand has been the case for more than 100 years, and the existing marine businesses will remain on site.

“The current council position seems a bizarre conclusion given the current use of the premises versus the proposed change.

“Never mind that it also seems unbalanced versus the benefits of proceeding with the scheme.

“The decision is very disappointing for all the stakeholders involved, which seems to be echoed in the many letters of support for the scheme.”

The Sampsons said they hoped Mr Toop would submit a new application and that it would be approved as the area was “crying out” for the amenity.

“It enhances the community,” they said. “It brings people and trade into an area and results in a substantial improvement

all-round.

“I would imagine most councils up and down the country wouldn’t believe their luck if they were presented with such an opportunity.”

Mr Toop has said he is delighted at the amount of support he has received from local people, including the Queen’s swan marker David Barber and royal regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave.

He plans to submit a new application rather than appeal but only if he is assured by the council that it will support him.