Go green for grant

GROUPS applying for a grant from Henley Town Council will be given greater consideration if they adopt green policies.

The council has revised its grant policy to encourage applicants to make a positive impact on the environment.

This is in line with the council’s decision to acknowledge an ecological emergency in August.

This means that all decisions on issues of planning and development will take into account the impact on wildlife habitats and biodiversity.

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “It seems sensible to encourage people to support our policies.

“Everyone should be considering what they can do increase biodiversity and we as a town council encourage others to act.”