Monday, 31 January 2022

Staying home

ANOTHER Henley town councillor has tested positive for coronavirus.

Kellie Hinton, 36, is isolating at her home in Upton Close where lives with her partner Ben, sister Ashleigh and children, Hallie and Eden, both 11.

Last week, Mayor Sarah Miller was forced to self-isolate after recording a positive test.

