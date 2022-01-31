Fence funds

Monday, 31 January 2022

FUNDS to build a metal fence at the entrance to Freemans Meadow in Henley have been approved by the town council. 

The finance strategy and management committee approved a total of £2,650 for the work, which is needed for safety reasons.

The dark green fence will be 1.2m high with a metal bow top and a self-closing pedestrian gate to prevent children and dogs running out on to Fair Mile as well as preventing access by unauthorised vehicles.

