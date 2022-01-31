Pub repairs

AN historic pub in Henley is seeking listed building consent to repair an outside wall which is deteriorating.

JD Wetherspoon, which owns the Grade II listed Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, has made an application with South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Agent Keith Paine, of KD Paine and Associates, said: “The works will replace the existing outer-leaf wall to match the existing in order not to affect the current appearance of the building.”