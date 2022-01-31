Bank to remove assets

A BANK in Henley that is to close in March has applied for permission to remove its assets.

Barclays announced it would be closing the Hart Street branch in November, blaming a slump in counter transactions. Now it has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for consent to remove the night safe and cash machine from the Grade II listed building.

The work would include infilling the safe space with stonework to match the existing surrounds.