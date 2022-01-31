Building better

A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed ... [more]
A NEW design guide has been produced to help developers and residents in South Oxfordshire build sustainably.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has launched a public consultation on the draft document, which provides guidance on how new developments can be designed and constructed sustainably and to a high quality.
These principles will be considered when the council decides on a application, whether it’s from a resident wanting to build an extension or developers building large housing schemes.
Councillor Anne-Marie Simpson, the Liberal Democrat cabinet member for planning said: “Good design benefits us all. It means buildings and developments are of the highest quality, which in turn means they are more sustainable, which is vital if we are to meet our climate ambitions.”
The consultation will run until Tuesday, March 1. For more information, visit https://data.southoxon.gov.uk/
