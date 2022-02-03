Hope for HGVs ban as rethink is ordered

A DECISION which scuppered the campaign to ban heavy goods vehicles from using Henley as a shortcut will be reconsidered.

A 7.5-tonne weight restriction on Burford bridge, which was identical to the one proposed for Henley, was revoked as a failed experiment by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, last month.

Now the council’s scrutiny committee has ordered the decision to be reconsidered following a protest by Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on the council, and others.

The Burford decision was delegated to Councillor Duncan Enright, the Labour cabinet member for planning and development strategy. He represents Witney, which is seven miles west of Burford, and sits on Witney Town Council, which opposed the Burford weight restriction, saying it would push the problem into Witney and other areas.

On Wednesday, members of the scrutiny committee and representatives of Burford Town Council argued that Cllr Enright was not a proper person to make the decision due to his

connections.

Other councillors said these were “appalling personal attacks” and branded them “disgusting”. Cllr Gawrysiak told the meeting: “This decision should be referred to cabinet or the full council. The scrutiny committee is here to scrutinise and I believe that this decision was unsound.

“This council committed to three traffic data studies, the last one was the automatic number plate recognition study in October 2021. How can a council organise three data studies and then ignore one of them?

“We agreed to three studies and one of the three studies has been ignored. This decision should be reconsidered.”

Council officers argued that only automatic traffic count data could be used because it was the only data which was available from before and during the experiment.

Cllr Enright said: “The case is strong on both sides and the data can be used to prove various different things. I am a very proud member of Witney Town Council. I’m a former mayor of Witney and I’ve been on the council since 2011.

“The fact this wasn’t mentioned by anyone in the run-up to the decision suggests it is being used as a way of questioning the decision.

“Last time this was discussed at Witney Town Council I made it clear I was abstaining from any discussion and was abstaining from the vote.

“Everything was taken into account and I made a decision in full knowledge of all the data.

“The terms of success were set at the start of the experimental order and it was against that measure alone its success was to be judged.

“It is not valid to introduce data late in the day and claim that somehow disproves the validity of the experiment. This was the right decision which should be upheld.” Conservative councillor Yvonne Constance, who held the transport cabinet position before the Liberal Democrat, Green and Labour alliance replaced the Conservatives in leading the council, said: “I believe the decision should go to full cabinet.

“This is not an attack on Cllr Enright personally but he was on Witney Town Council and he should have recused himself. He was not a fit person to make this decision alone. People weren’t listened to — this decision was predetermined and it cannot stand.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Richard Webber said: “I was assured this was not going to be made into a political issue… let’s respect each other.”

The committee was tied in a vote so the chairman Ian Snowdon used his casting vote to say the decision should be reconsidered by the cabinet.