Golf club’s housing plan sparks record opposition

PLANS to build homes on the former site of Reading Golf Club are believed to have again broken the record for the number of objections to a single application.

More than 4,000 critical comments have been submitted to Reading Borough Council in response to a revised proposal to build 223 homes on part of the old course off Kidmore End Road, Emmer Green.

That is about 1,000 more comments than were made about the previous application, which was refused planning permission.

Opponents say the development would make the existing problems of congestion and pollution worse and put a strain on the local infrastructure.

The club and developer Fairfax, which have submitted the application, have reduced the overall total of homes by 34 and included 67 affordable units.

They have also promised a new health centre, more green space, a cycle network and footpaths.

Campaign group Keep Emmer Green encouraged residents to submit objections and says the response shows how unpopular the proposal is.

In a statement, it said: “The developer uses out-of-date data and flawed assumptions to back up its application, which seeks to bulldoze Reading’s local plan.

“The community in Caversham, Emmer Green and South Oxfordshire have made it plain that they have had enough with Reading Golf Club and its developer fiddling with a fundamentally broken proposal.

“We ask the council once again to respect not only the views of residents but its own planning strategy and policies and reject this third application which, if approved, would destroy hectares of open parkland and add more than 1,000 daily car journeys to polluted Reading roads.

“We ask that the council considers the future benefit to thousands of Reading residents by keeping green space green and its commitment to define Reading as a ‘city of parks and rivers’ by 2030.”

Opponent Toby Joyce, of Kiln Road, Emmer Green, said: “The revised planning application still ignores the lack of local infrastructure to cope with the extra adults, children and cars. Access roads are too small, the local road network is already at breaking point during rush hour and school drop-off and pick-up. There aren’t enough school places nor medical facilities.”

Daniel Parlour, of Courtenay Drive, Emmer Green, said: “The traffic is already very bad in the Emmer Green and Caversham area.

“Adding a further 223 houses will potentially equate to another 450-plus vehicles, further exasperating the issue.”

Mark Halsey, of Grove Mews, Emmer Green, said: “I understand that there is a good supply of brownfield land due for development in and around the Reading area. This should be approved for development before considering any further development on greenfield sites.

“I believe the extra drainage from the new homes could cause back-up into houses within the local area as this old sewerage system would not cope.”

Thames Water has said it doesn’t have capacity in the existing water system for fresh or wastewater.

Objections were also received by Shiplake, Kidmore End and Sonning parish councils and Warren and District, Caversham and District and Emmer Green Residents’ Associations.

Other opponents include borough councillors Clarence Mitchell and Adele Barnett Ward and Reading East MP Matt Rodda.

But Kevin Wise, of Midsummer Meadow, Caversham, said: “I am supportive of this development as it provides much-needed affordable housing and provides public access to large areas of green space.”

Kerry Pardoe, of Linnet Close, Tilehurst, said: “I was brought up in Emmer Green and wanted to move back. However, due to the lack of affordable housing with gardens, it was not possible.

“If this planning application goes ahead, I would be looking to move back.

“My parents have lived in Emmer Green for more than 50 years and they are in full support of the application but they do not have the means to send it online.

“It would bring much needed affordable housing for young families to the area and also a fabulous outside space for wildlife and walks and cycles.”

Gary Stangoe, general manager of The Caversham Golf Club in Mapledurham, with which the old club merged, said: “Since our previous application was refused we have worked with the planning authority to positively address the feedback received by carefully redesigning our development with significantly fewer properties, more green spaces and a wider offering of homes suitable for families.

“Ninety per cent of the new properties are the exact type of two-, three- and four-bedroom family homes with gardens that Reading Borough Council is demanding must be built in the borough.

“In addition, we will be making a vital contribution towards easing the council’s burgeoning housing waiting list by delivering 67 new affordable homes. This is more affordable homes than were completed within the borough during the whole of the year 2020-2021.

“The design has been subject to extensive transport analysis and modelling which confirms, as our previous application did, that the local road network can comfortably accommodate this number of new homes.

“We have also agreed to deliver a number of local highway improvements as part and parcel of the development.

“All of the new properties would have access to electric vehicle charging from the outset to future-proof, cut pollution and encourage a quicker uptake of electric vehicle usage.

“The now closed golf course is private land without any public rights of access within our application boundary. This scheme opens up a substantial portion of this, almost 10 acres in total, as freely accessible green space for local residents to enjoy.

“Our design guarantees the protection of valuable trees while supplementing that with the planting of almost 200 new native specimens on-site plus 1,000 more on the northern part of the former course.

“In the heart of the development is a safe, well-equipped and accessible area specifically for children’s play.

“Lastly, significant financial contributions towards a wide range of local and public services will be secured from this development through the planning agreement.”