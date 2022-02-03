£10,000 to improve road safety

SAFETY improvements are to be made to a road in Watlington.

Oxford County Council, the highways authority, has approved the work on Pyrton Lane, which will cost £10,000. The improvements include a 20mph limit, speed cushions and a traffic hump as well as width restrictions.

These are designed to make the busy road safer for pedestrians and drivers.

The limit will also apply on the roads leading off Pyrton Lane between the junction with Cuxham Road and a point 120m north-east of the junction with St Leonard’s Close.

The work is expected to be completed by April.

Residents have been fighting for safety improvements on Pyrton Lane since 2017. In June last year, the parish council decided to support the traffic-calming measures as traffic on Pyrton Lane is likely to increase with the new housing developments in the area.

Parish councillor Ian Hill said: “In recent years the lane has seen increasing use as a rat run for drivers wish- ing to avoid delays in the centre of town and these now regularly include heavy goods vehicles.

“The lane is as narrow as 3.5m in places and for most of the length past the Pyrton Lane houses is not wide enough to allow two large vehicles to pass without going on to the verges.

“For many of the Pyrton Lane residents the lane provides the only pedestrian route from their homes to the schools and the town centre but it does not have a complete footpath and where a footpath exists it is not wide enough to allow a parent and child to walk alongside each other.

“The residents have been key in driving the project on since it was first proposed in 2017 and their persistence, with the support of the parish council, has been a key factor in achieving this result.”