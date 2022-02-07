Two for one homes plan

A CHARITY shop in Sonning Common has changed its ... [more]
Monday, 07 February 2022
A BUNGALOW in Sonning Common could be demolished to make room for two new houses.
Hazlewood Estates Holdings has applied for permission to remove the property in Wood Lane. It would be replaced with a pair of two-storey semi-detached dwellings each with four bedrooms.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by March 10.
07 February 2022
More News:
Recreation ground set to be open for June jubilee
THE new recreation ground in Sonning Common will ... [more]
POLL: Have your say