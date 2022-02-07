Monday, 07 February 2022

Two for one homes plan

A BUNGALOW in Sonning Common could be demolished to make room for two new houses.

Hazlewood Estates Holdings has applied for permission to remove the property in Wood Lane. It would be replaced with a pair of two-storey semi-detached dwellings each with four bedrooms.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by March 10.

