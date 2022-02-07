£3,000 to move slow worms and make way for homes

A TOTAL of £3,000 will be spent by Henley Town Council on relocating slow worms to make way for new homes.

The council owns a grass verge that would serve as the entrance to a field off Fair Mile where the development of 52 houses and 20 flats will be built by Thames Properties.

It plans to move the worms, which are legally protected, to 40 Acre Field, off Pack and Prime Lane.

A contractor has estimated this will cost about £12,000. The council has agreed to fund up to a quarter of the price with the rest being paid by landowners.

The council will sell the verge, or “ransom strip”, to the developer.

The creatures’ new home at 40 Acre Field needs to be “enhanced” to make sure the habitat will support and retain them.

The access path to the two acres of land will be widened to enable contractors to maintain the site by mowing it at least twice a year as well as installing new fencing and gates to mark off the area.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward told a council meeting that other more cost-effective options had been considered but there were concerns from the current tenant about his livestock.

He said: “There were other options, such as electric fencing, but that was ruled out because the farmer has cattle and sheep in the area that need different fencing.

“There was also concern about the batteries for it being stolen so it was felt permanent fencing would be the most cost-effective option.”

Councillor Ken Arlett said: “I think it’s absolutely bloody stupid moving the slow worms from that part of town to this part of town.

“There’s a field next door — just pick them up and put them over there and I’m sure they’ll be very happy. Or move them to the other side of the road as they have been there for the best part of 60 years.

“I will support this but it’s not one of my favourite things.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann said there were concerns about the extinction of slow worms so the move was right.

He said: “In principle, this follows our policy of supporting biodiversity.”