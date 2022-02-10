Farmers urge council to rethink vegan food vote

FARMERS have protested to Oxfordshire County Council after it decided to serve only vegan food at meetings.

Conservative councillors who opposed the decision to offer only a plant-based option for lunch joined the demonstration outside county hall in Oxford on Tuesday.

The protestors were offering local meat and dairy products including pastries from the Orange Bakery in Watlington, honey from Jonathan Longley in Cookley Green and bacon from Red Lion Farm in Britwell Salome.

The protest was organised by Caroline Newton, a Conservative member of South Oxfordshire District Council.

She said: “Farmers, producers and residents have been angered by the decision, saying councillors are out of touch with their constituents and should use their voices to support them and our rural economy.

“Veganism is an entirely reasonable lifestyle choice and we are not criticising people who choose to follow a vegan diet. But for farmers and food producers this isn’t a lifestyle choice, it’s their livelihood.

“Oxfordshire’s farmers produce food to the highest standards. Our animal husbandry is some of the best in the world. Our meat, dairy and eggs are delicious, healthy and traceable.

“Farmers are central to our rural economy and way of life. Local politicians should support our local food producers and act as ambassadors for them.”