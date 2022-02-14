Monday, 14 February 2022

Cottage may be demolished

A COTTAGE in Kidmore End could be demolished to make space for a bigger property.

Gary Kimberley, from Cane End, has applied for permission to replace the building with a new oak-framed house with three bedrooms.

He says the cottage is not up to modern standards.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by March 15. 

