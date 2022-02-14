Speed survey

RESIDENTS of Whitchurch are being asked their views on a proposed 20mph speed limit.

The limit would apply on all the roads in the centre of the village which are currently 30mph, including High Street, Eastfield Lane, Manor Road and the section of Hardwick Road before the village entrance sign.

The public consultation will run until March 7.

To take part, visit

letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/

whitchurch_20mph_2022