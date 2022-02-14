Speed survey

Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
Monday, 14 February 2022
RESIDENTS of Whitchurch are being asked their views on a proposed 20mph speed limit.
The limit would apply on all the roads in the centre of the village which are currently 30mph, including High Street, Eastfield Lane, Manor Road and the section of Hardwick Road before the village entrance sign.
The public consultation will run until March 7.
To take part, visit
letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/
whitchurch_20mph_2022
14 February 2022
