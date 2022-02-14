Big picnic and flaming beacon to celebrate Queen’s jubilee

A COMMUNITY picnic could be held in Henley to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee this summer.

It is one of a number of ideas being considered by the town council to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne over the special bank holiday weekend in early June.

The council has already booked a town crier and bugler to open the festivities on Thursday, June 2 when a beacon will be lit at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road.

A meeting of the council’s events sub-committee came up with other ideas including a jubilee-themed shop window display competition and a “hospitality” event in the town centre.

Town manager Craig Buckby said that he had hoped to put on a Victorian fair on Mill Meadows but he was too late to organise it.

But he added: “We have got the bandstand and music on the Saturday and Sunday to try to get a bit of a dance floor going on.

“We also have a number of bench-type tables so we can have a picnic area. Street vendors are aplenty so we would have no trouble in getting street food should we wish to do so.

“We have also got deckchairs to draw people down to have a picnic and listen to the music. I haven’t been able to book any musicians yet.”

He said that he also hoped to have an observation wheel in the meadows, as revealed in last week’s Henley Standard. Mayor Sarah Miller, who chaired the meeting, suggested asking Nettlebed singer-songwriter Rebecca Poole, alias Purdy, to perform songs from over the decades.

David Rodger-Sharp, who runs a jewellers in Duke Street, suggested having a street party in Market Place.

Councillor David Eggleton said: “We could put out a row of tables and decorate them and people could turn up with their own picnic.”

Cllr Miller suggested hiring and decorating an old-fashioned red bus.

Mr Rodger-Sharp also suggested hiring a big screen to show images of the Queen throughout her reign but Mr Buckby said this would be too expensive.

He then offered to organise a front window display competition for independent shops with the winner to be announced over the jubilee weekend.

He said displays could be red, white and blue with bunting and flowers.

Laurence Morris, who runs Laurence menswear in Duke Street, suggested having a stage in the town centre for performances by schoolchildren and amateur dramatic groups.

He said: “As a retailer, I will stay open on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday but probably not open on the Sunday. Have something on Mill Meadows on the Thursday or Friday, when the kids will be off, to bring more people into town and have more focus on the market square on the Saturday when the independent shops will be open.”

Mr Rodger-Sharp said it didn’t make sense to have a lunch-type event on a Thursday or Friday when there was the national Big Jubilee Lunch event on the Sunday when most shops would be shut.

Councillor Kellie Hinton said a budget of £10,000 was needed in order to do the occasion justice.

She said: “In a town like Henley we are like a small village in some ways and like a huge town in others.

“We always punch above our weight with civic pride and there’s nothing better than the jubilee to get people together and having fun.

“I am a massive fan of the Queen — she is a phenomenal woman — an absolute legend. We need to find the money somewhere.”

Cllr Eggleton said: “You can make something special with a little budget. It is about bringing the whole town together.”

The sub-committee agreed to hold a beacon lighting with the town crier and a bugler on June 2, the shop window competition on June 3, a “hospitality” event in the town centre on June 4 and a picnic on Mill Meadows on June 5.

The full council will discuss the ideas at a later date.

• Volunteers are needed to join the events sub-committee, which organises events such as the Remembrance Sunday service and the Christmas Festival. Residents and business owners are able to join as it is not a full committee of the council.