Resurfacing

Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
Monday, 14 February 2022
NEW Street and part of Bell Street in Henley are set to be resurfaced.
Bollards will also be installed at the junction of the two roads to prevent heavy goods vehicles from mounting and damaging the pavement.
The work will be paid for and carried out by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, but the start date has not been agreed.
14 February 2022
More News:
Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
POLL: Have your say