Mayor in U-turn on trial road closure

THE Mayor of Henley has withdrawn her idea of a road closure in Market Place following opposition.

Sarah Miller had proposed a trial road closure to make room for more market stalls and outdoor seating.

However, she said that she had been taken aback by the tone of the opposition.

Some of the retailers in Market Place supported the idea while others had concerns about traffic and access for deliveries and emergency services.

There were also objections posted on the Henley Standard Facebook page, including one which dubbed the idea “crazy”.

Speaking at a town council meeting on Tuesday, Councillor Miller said: “Back in 2020, after initial discussions with a few local traders, I did suggest that we trial a road closure to allow the market stalls to spread out a bit. Especially during covid, that would have allowed people to feel a little safer.

“I did have a good response from those in Market Place, from galleries and eateries plus shops in Duke Street, Bell Street and beyond. Of course, there were reservations from some about traffic and the worry that this would put off potential customers.

“But, to be clear, this was only ever going to be a trial to test our assumptions for better or worse. To my mind if it went well it was only ever going to be a road closure for one day a month, perhaps twice in the summer. It was never going to be permanent. Part of the joy of serving Henley is that it is open-minded and outward looking.

“Having researched other towns similar to Henley that have temporarily closed roads, the feedback has on the whole been positive.

“We wanted to introduce different market stalls into the town, vintage clothing, vinyl and a lot more local stalls — stalls that attract visitors into the town.

“There was never any suggestion of introducing new food stalls. Why would we as we have sufficient fabulous local restaurants in the town already?

And if not markets during the summer, more tables and chairs in Market Place for the restaurants and pubs, music, a safe area for families and children to take stock before shopping. Of course there would have been a safe passage for emergency vehicles, as we do for all Market Place events. The emergency services are always contacted before any road closure and it would be a bit foolish if we didn’t do that.

“Permanent pedestrianisation has never been my or anybody else’s intention.”

The Mayor said said she still believed in the idea and would bring it back when the time was right.

“I live here and I want our town to flourish,” said Cllr Miller. “For me, the genesis of the idea was around helping Henley thrive, being on the side of the traders, improving the environment and increasing footfall.

“A less optimistic person could feel disheartened by some of the comments on social media about this. Me suggesting an idea is not crazy or mad, it’s how progress is made, how we move with the times and thrash out views.

“We respectfully disagree and drive the town forward, that’s what makes Henley so special. I’ve been taken aback by some of the discourse about this.

“There will be a significant amount of people who will be disappointed, including many shops but, after much deliberation, I’ve made the decision that this item should be deferred until the time is right.

“I do still think we can do this and it will work for Henley and for all the traders. I think we can make Henley more than just a regatta town. When will the time be right? When we’re willing to be open-minded, when we’re willing to take a risk and accept that trial won’t be forever.”