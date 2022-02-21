No beacon for jubilee

WARGRAVE will not light a beacon to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June.

About 1,500 beacons across the country will be lit on Thursday, June 2 to mark the occasion.

However, Wargrave Parish Council has turned down the opportunity as it says there is no suitable location.

Councillors also said the beacon would probably only be used this once so it was not worth the cost.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “I just wonder if the Queen would rather we put the money to better use.

“We could have a bonfire on the recreation ground as we have done that before for royal occasions.”