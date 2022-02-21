Monday, 21 February 2022

New councillor

CHARVIL Parish Council has a new member.

Rob Jones lives in Park View Drive North after moving from Twyford in 2004.

He is the vice-chairman of the Charvil neighbourhood plan committee.

The council now has just one vacancy. Members are required to attend two meetings per month on a Monday evening.

If you are interested, email parish clerk Miranda Parker before March 14 on clerk@charvil.com

