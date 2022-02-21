New councillor

IT seems Valentine’s Day wasn’t a romantic ... [more]
Monday, 21 February 2022
CHARVIL Parish Council has a new member.
Rob Jones lives in Park View Drive North after moving from Twyford in 2004.
He is the vice-chairman of the Charvil neighbourhood plan committee.
The council now has just one vacancy. Members are required to attend two meetings per month on a Monday evening.
If you are interested, email parish clerk Miranda Parker before March 14 on clerk@charvil.com
