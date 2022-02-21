Council tax to increase as coalitions set new priorities

COUNCIL tax in Oxfordshire is to rise by at least five per cent.

The county council has voted for a 4.99 per cent rise, which will mean the average band D property will pay £1,651 a year, an increase of £78, for its services.

Meanwhile, South Oxfordshire District Council was set to agree an increase in its share of the tax at a meeting yesterday (Thursday).

It can only impose an increase of up to two per cent so was proposing a £5 rise for a band D property to £136 a year.

The final total charge will also include the precept imposed by town or parish councils and Thames Valley Police, so it will rise to an average of about £2,171 from April 1.

The county council’s budget was proposed by the coalition of Liberal Democrat, Green and Labour councillors known as the “Fair Deal Alliance” which took over running the council following the elections in May last year.

Three per cent of the council tax rise is earmarked for social care.

The council also plans to spend £1.3 million on the environment, £8 million to help towns and villages reduce speed limits from 30mph to 20mph by changing road signs and £6 million on new children’s homes.

Liz Leffman, the Liberal Democrat leader of the council, said: “I am delighted to be proposing this budget, which is the first we’ve had in 15 years not proposed by the Conservatives.

“The pressures that we face in all areas of our work are considerable and have been for a number of years.

“We have been under pressure because government funding for all local authorities has halved over the last decade.

“The covid pandemic and the double whammy of Brexit have taken their toll on several areas that affect our budget. The costs of delivering our capital projects have escalated.

“In spite of these restraints, we are able to announce a number of investments which will support our priorities and improve the lives of Oxfordshire residents.

“These investments need to be paid for. The Conservatives were offered the opportunity a year ago to put three per cent into adult social care but they chose one per cent.

“We’re putting that three per cent in and adding the one per cent that we’ve been told by the Government to put in to fund social care properly. We recognise council tax is a regressive tax but we need to make sure that we keep our residents safe.”

Conservative councillor David Bartholomew, who represents Sonning Common, said: “This new Left- wing administration has become intoxicated by the power it has never previously enjoyed.

“Rather than finding ways to control the rise in council tax, it’s embarking on a high tax, high borrowing, high spending strategy to achieve ideological objectives. As part of the previous administration, I put together plans for a maximum rise in council tax of four per cent for this year. With the information now available, this could potentially now be reduced to 3.5 per cent. If new investments were postponed it could be reduced to 3.5 per cent.

“Sadly, though, this administration plans to raise council tax by a whopping five per cent at a time when residents throughout the county are facing financial challenges.

“Before the administration says that’s the fault of central government, I don’t care whose fault it is, what I do care about is that this council could do something to ease the pain.”

The district council, which is run by a coalition of Liberal Demorcat and Green councillors, said a legacy from the Conservativs of one of the lowest council tax rates in the county had caused an annual deficit.

It has saved £1.5 million over the past year by moving services such as human resources back in-house and combining its work with neighbouring Vale of White Horse District Council.

Up to £5 million from developers will go towards affordable houses.

A total of £500,000 will be spent on projects such as tree and hedge planting, promoting green skills and business and cleaning up the environment. Another £500,000 in community grant funding will go towards the replacement of community buildings, sports and play areas or the installation of solar panels, defibrillators and volunteer training.